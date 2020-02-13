1  of  52
Closings and Delays
Ada Ex. Village School District Benjamin-Logan Local Buckeye Ag Solutions - New Washington Buckeye Central Local Schools Cardington Local Schools Champaign County Colonel Crawford School Coshocton Career Center Coshocton County Danville School District East Knox School District Elgin Local Schools Fairbanks Local School District Fairway School Gilead Christian ECC Hardin County Hardin Northern Local District Highland Local Schools Horizon Science Academy E.S. Horizon Science Academy H.S. Horizon Science Academy M.S. Horizon Science Academy Primary School Indian Lake Local School Distr Licking County Madison County Marion City Schools Marion County Marion Preparatory Academy Marion Tri-River Career Center Marysville Ex Village Schools Memorial Hosp. Community Meals Memorial Hosp. Mobile Meals Morrow Seniors on Center Mt. Gilead Ex Village Schools North Union School Dist Northmor Local Schools Par Excellence Academy Pleasant Local School District Ridgedale Local Schools Ridgemont Local Schools Ridgewood Local Schools River Valley Local Schools River View Local Schools Riverdale Local Schools St. Mary School Triad Local Schools Union County Urbana City Schools Vinton Co. Local Schools West Liberty-Salem Local Schools Worship Ctr Central Ohio WCCO Wynford School District

Baby with heart condition dies after mold exposure at Seattle hospital, her family says

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

SEATTLE (KOMO/CNN) – A 6-month-old baby hospitalized in Seattle for a heart problem has died after she acquired an infection from mold at the hospital, her mother says.

Elizabeth “Beth” Hutt was born with a heart condition and fought all six months of her short life. Her mother, Katha Hutt, shared Wednesday on Facebook that Beth had died early that morning at Seattle Children’s Hospital.

After undergoing three open heart surgeries at the hospital, Beth developed an Aspergillus mold infection. The dangerous mold was detected in the facility’s operating rooms in November around the time of Beth’s third surgery.

Beth’s mother said in January that her daughter was struggling to recover from the surgeries because of the infection.

“I’m always going to wonder if there were different interventions that could’ve taken place, had the Aspergillus not been there,” she said.

Seattle Children’s provided a response in the wake of Beth’s death but would not share additional information over privacy concerns.

“Losing a child is incredibly devastating for everyone whose lives were touched by that child,” the response read. “Our deepest condolences go out to families and loved ones who have experienced a loss.”

Katha Hutt and her husband, Micah Hutt, say they knew the hospital had Aspergillus issues in 2018 but chose to take Beth there because of the superior doctors and medical staff. They said they were confident the mold problem had been solved.

However, the hospital revealed in November that 14 patients had developed surgical site infections from Aspergillus since 2001. They say the mold came from their air-handling units in the operating rooms.

Beth is the seventh of those 14 children to have died.

The Hutts said the doctors and medical staff at Seattle Children’s were top notch, but the hospital administration should be held accountable.

In January, they joined a class action lawsuit against the hospital, which alleges managers had known since at least 2005 that a potentially deadly mold could be related to the facility’s air-handling system but failed to remedy the problem.

As of Feb. 5, three operating rooms have been upgraded with HEPA filtration and reopened. The other 11 operating rooms are closed, as HEPA filters are being installed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools