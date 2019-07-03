‘Baby Trump’ blimp gets permit for 4th of July D.C. event

The “Baby Trump” blimp is going to crash the president’s Fourth of July bash.

The infamous 20-foot-tall balloon depicting the president as a baby in diapers will be hanging around Washington on Thursday during Trump’s “Salute to America” event.

The National Park Service issued a permit to the group behind the balloon — Code Pink — to display it on the National Mall.

However, there’s one hiccup “Baby Trump” organizers are dealing with: they don’t have permission to fill the balloon with helium — only cold air is approved.

