Baby squirrels found on train tracks with tails broken, braided together

Four baby squirrels were found on train tracks and brought to Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital.

Upon arrival, the hospital realized that their tails had been tangled, braided, and purposefully tied together.

They are all alive and on their way to recovery. Unfortunately, their tails are broken and may need to be amputated.

The tails were broken and braided together as well as tied together by a human-made object.

“We cannot stress this enough: PLEASE LEAVE WILDLIFE ALONE!!!,” Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital said on Facebook.

Where these babies were found was also an indicator of animal cruelty, according to Kensington Bird & Animal Hospital

