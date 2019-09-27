Baby seat map available on airline to avoid sitting next to infants on flights

U.S. & World

by: Vanessa Wojtusiak, WTNH

Posted: / Updated:

(WTNH) — For those travelers that want to be able to avoid screaming infants or children kicking seats, Japan Airlines has now made that possible by releasing a baby seat map.

When booking a flight through Japan Airlines’ website, during the process of seat selection, new icons showing where children between the ages of 8 days old and 2 years old are sitting will now appear.

The airline does make note that child icons will not appear if the ticket was booked through a third-party website or means of booking or if the youngster’s seat was purchased using award tickets.

