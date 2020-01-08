Baby found abandoned on porch of South Carolina home

CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC (NBC) — Authorities in South Carolina are trying to find out who abandoned a newborn baby on the front porch of a home.

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office says someone left a baby girl on the front porch of a home in Blacksburg Saturday morning.

The homeowner told them his doorbell rang, and when he answered the door, he found the baby wrapped in a blanket on his porch.

He took the baby to a nearby emergency room, and the child was transferred to a hospital in a neighboring county.

Medical personnel believe the baby was born prematurely at about 35 to 36 weeks and was weighing just under five pounds.

The sheriff’s office says they’ve exhausted all their leads now, so they’re asking for the public’s help to find out any information about the baby girl.