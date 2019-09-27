Baby boy dies after twin infants found in hot car

OXFORD, Ala. (WIAT) — 11-month-old twins were found in a parked car in Oxford, Alabama Friday afternoon. One of the children died.

According to Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown, both infants were taken to the hospital and one male child was pronounced dead at 1 p.m. There is no word yet on the second child’s condition.

The high Friday in Oxford was 93 degrees. Oxford Police Chief Bill Partridge says the children were left in the parked car.

The incident happened at the Sunny King Honda dealership in Oxford.

A death investigation is ongoing.