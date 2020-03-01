Baby born on Leap Day shares birthday with her dad

SACRAMENTO, California (CNN) — It’s the “Leap Day baby!”

This little girl is all dressed up in her leap-frog attire at Mercy San Juan Medical Center in Sacramento, Ca.

And there’s a twist to this birthday.

Her dad was born on a Leap Day as well.

Nurses said this is a “two-million to one chance” birth.

“I’ve worked here 29 years, I’ve never seen it happen…It’s the first time!” said the nurses.

The baby’s name is Camila.

Dignity Health said the nickname they use for babies born on Feb. 29 is “leapers.”

