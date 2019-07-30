Baby arrives early in New York Costco parking lot

LONG ISLAND, New York (CNN) — A newborn girl decided to come into the world just a little too early, while her mom was still on her way to the hospital.

So the woman gave birth in the parking lot of a Costco store in Long Island Monday.

“It just happened so quickly, I didn’t have time to process it,” said new mom Shantie Krissoondatt. “I’m still in shock.”

A mom and dad, proud parents of a beautiful baby girl eager to get into this world.

She came about two weeks before her due date.

“We were on the way to the hospital and she said she thinks the baby is coming, so we pulled over in the parking lot at Costco and she pretty much said, ‘The baby is coming,’ so I called 9-1-1,” said Christopher Lakharam, the child’s father.

Several officers with the Nassau County Police Department rushed to help the husband and wife.

The little girl was coming so quickly, the couple would have to pull over and their baby girl would have to be born at the Costco parking lot on Rockway Turnpike inside the couple’s car.

“I’m just grateful to everyone who was there to help,” Lakharam said. “I’m so grateful to you guys, thank you!”

Responding officers describe the call for help as an honor.

“You first get the call, you spin it a little bit, but then you slow everything down and you figure it out and you get something great, a child born,” said Nicolas Ryan of the Nassau County Police. “That’s a great feeling for all of us here.”

Both the mom and baby are doing well, but since the child was a couple of weeks early, her parents haven’t decided on a name yet.