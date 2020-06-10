Avoiding the “Quarantine 15”

(KSBW)  Gaining weight during the coronavirus pandemic? If you have put on a few pounds, you are not alone. It’s called the “quarantine 15”.

Packing on the pounds during the pandemic, health experts say there are understandable reasons why it’s happening. Limited exercise, working from home within steps of the snack cabinet, boredom, stress and anxiety are all parts of the bigger problem.

“That deprivation of being able to do the things that we normally would like to is leading us to find alternatives to fill that deprivation,” says clinical dietitian Leanne Wentworth.

That alternative is often food. Couple that with a lack of exercise and it’s a double whammy, making it easy to put on a few pounds.

