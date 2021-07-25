Average U.S. price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Gas prices near highest level in 4 years

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon.

Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further.

The price at the pump is 98 cents higher than it was a year ago.

Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.39 per gallon. The lowest average is in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, at $2.71 per gallon.

The average price of diesel in the survey taken Friday was $3.31 a gallon, up 2 cents from two weeks earlier.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

