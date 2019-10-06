Authorities release missing 5-year-old Dulce Alavez’s mother’s 911 call

(CNN) — A day after an emotional 911 call was released, authorities say they are still looking for clues in the search for a missing 5-year-old who disappeared last month while playing with a sibling at a New Jersey playground

Investigators said Dulce Maria Alavez was possibly taken against her will by a man in a red van with sliding doors and tinted windows on Sept. 16 when she and her 3-year-old brother were playing at the playground while their mother sat in her car with an 8-year-old relative.

The man is described as a light-skinned, Hispanic man who is about 5 and a half feet tall with a thin build and acne.

Authorities have already looked into more than 1,000 tips in the case and still believe the little girl is alive.

A reward for information on Dulce’s whereabouts has climbed to $40,000, according to multiple media reports.

On Thursday, Cumberland County officials released the mother’s 911 call the day the Dulce disappeared.

“More than 300 officers from local, county, state and federal agencies have contributed to this investigation thus far. These investigators continue to work tirelessly to determine the whereabouts of Dulce and the circumstances surrounding her disappearance,” said Jennifer Webb-McRae

Cumberland County Prosecutor.

Dulce’s family said they are tormented by her disappearance.

Her uncle Jose Alavez has become his sister’s protector.

“She gets upset most when she looks at social media and stuff. Because everything they say is not true and stuff. To ignore that and stuff. That Dulce — we’ll find her soon,” he said.

He said he’s not sure what happened to his niece.

Jose said all he and his family can do is pray for Dulce’s return.

“I want her to be safe. Like nothing bad happen to her. We’re praying a lot. Every morning and every night,” he said.