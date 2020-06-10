Austria opens borders June 16 to most of Europe

Nurses belonging to NurSind union hold up signs with writing reading in Italian “We honor our fallen in the fight against COVID-19” as they stage a protest in front of the Pirelli skyscraper hosting the Lombardy Region headquarters, in Milan, Italy, Wednesday, June 10, 2020. The nurses demonstrated to remind authorities of the sacrifice paid by the category during the coronavirus pandemic and for better working conditions. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

VIENNA (AP)— Austria has announced it will open its borders to most European neighbors beginning June 16 with the exceptions of Spain, Portugal, Sweden and Britain.

Foreign Minister Alexander Schallenberg also said Wednesday that the border with Italy to the south would be open without conditions, but that a travel warning for Austrian citizens is in place for Lombardy. The northern Italian region has been the epicenter of Italy’s epidemic, showing triple-digit growth in daily infections while much of the rest of the country counts a handful or fewer.

While Italy opened its borders on June 3, Austria’s reluctance to open the shared border has been a sore spot between the neighbors, especially as the summer tourism season gets under way.

Austria’s opening means that visitors from 31 countries no longer are required to undergo a two-week quarantine.