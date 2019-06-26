Australian dancer gets an AGT golden buzzer — or does he

(WCMH) — Australian dancer Ben Trigger, 25, was all nerves before taking the America’s Got Talent stage Tuesday.

“It’s gonna be incredible, but I just feel like she (dancer and judge Julianne Hough) is going to critique my techniques,” he said. “So I’m just a little bit stressed about that.”

Trigger said that when he was 12, he was accepted to one of the most competitive dance schools in Australia. He said, however, that he didn’t fit the structured look of the typical dancer.

“Being a fat, gay dancer wasn’t it,” he said. “I actually had a ballet teacher who wouldn’t refer to me by my name. She’d call me Plump Boy.”

Trigger stuck with it at that dance school because he knew it was exactly where he needed to be to become the dancer he wanted.

While working harder trying to overcome everyone’s perceptions of him, Trigger dislocated his knee.

“I was told by doctors that I couldn’t dance for at least three years,” he said.

Taking the stage in a gold lamé and black jacket and no shoes, Trigger proceeded to get down.

After hoofing it across the stage for a minute and ditching his jacket, Trigger joined the judges at their table. First, he danced close to Simon Cowell, then moved to the other side of the table to dance for Howie Mandel. Finally, he joined Hough and Gabrielle Union at the center of the table.

Trigger leaned back on the table, which is when the golden buzzer confetti started to fall.

However, Hough didn’t hit the buzzer — Trigger hit it for himself.

“It’s supposed to be us, not you,” Cowell said.

“When I asked why you didn’t have shoes on, I didn’t realize what was to come. Whooo,” Hough said. “But you actually have some serious moves.”

In the end, while he didn’t get the official golden buzzer, Trigger did get four yeses from the judges, moving him on to the next round of the competition.

So far, four acts have been passed through to the live semifinals by the golden buzzers — the Detroit Youth Concert Choir and Performing Arts Company, Tyler Butler-Figueroa, Kodi Lee and Joseph Allen.

After Tuesday’s show, Hough is still the only judge with a golden buzzer left.

Watch America’s Got Talent every Tuesday on NBC 4.