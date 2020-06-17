Aunt Jemima to remove image and rename brand, Quaker Oats announces

(WCMH) — Quaker Oats announced Wednesday it will discontinue the Aunt Jemima brand.

NBC News reported the move is part of an effort by the company to ‘make progress toward racial equality.’

The 130-year-old brand will get a new name and image, according to the company.

“We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype,” Kristin Kroepfl, vice president and chief marketing officer of Quaker Foods North America, said in a press release. “As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations.”