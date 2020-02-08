Attorney: Woman who breached Mar-a-Lago not mentally competent

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (CNN) — The woman accused of breaching two security checkpoints at the Mar-a-Lago resort is not mentally competent.

That’s according to her attorney, who is asking to put the woman in a mental hospital.



Hannah Roemhild’s lawyer told a judge Friday that the 30-year-old opera singer has been found to be incompetent by two experts.

“We’ve represented to the judge that she’s had longstanding mental health issues for much of her life and unfortunately, she was not taking her medication,” Roemhild’s attorney, David Roth, said.

Roemhild’s arrest last Friday for blasting through two secret service blockades around President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago, getting shot at in the process, capped a three-day run of odd behavior.

On Wednesday, Jan. 29, Palm Beach Police gave Roemhild a written warning for trespassing at the Palm Worth condominium.

The report says a concerned building worker called because Roemhild had moved into the apartment of an elderly woman, and was claiming to be her caretaker. When they arrived:

“Hannah advised she knew (the woman) from church in Connecticut and (the woman) allowed her to stay with her.”

But the woman told police she didn’t know Roemhild and had met her just two days before police convinced Roemhild to leave.

The next day, Thursday, Jan. 30, police were called to the exclusive Everglades Club on Worth Avenue, where they say they found a “female laying on the sidewalk not injured or ill acting strange.”

Police called her mother, who lives in Connecticut, who “will be making arrangements to fly her back to CT tomorrow morning.”

And a law enforcement source says Roemhild’s mother did fly in as her daughter fled police at 70 mph in a bullet-ridden car the next afternoon, Friday. She somehow picked her mother up at the airport and drove her to the motel, where she was finally stopped and arrested.