Atlanta K-9 shot and injured in line of duty, released from hospital

U.S. & World

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (CNN) — On a rainy day in metro Atlanta, great news for a local police force.

One of DeKalb County’s K-9’s injured this week in the line of duty was released from a veterinary hospital.

Fellow human officers applauded K-9 officer D’Jango as he walked out of the animal hospital Saturday.

The dog was shot in the pelvic area on Tuesday as police were tracking a dangerous suspect wanted for outstanding warrants.

D’Jango underwent two surgeries after “significant damage” to his right rear thighbone.

No major organs were injured.

D’Jango is a six-year veteran K-9 of the DeKalb County Police Force.

After he shot the K-9 Tuesday, the 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed by officers.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools