Atlanta K-9 shot and injured in line of duty, released from hospital

DEKALB COUNTY, Georgia (CNN) — On a rainy day in metro Atlanta, great news for a local police force.

One of DeKalb County’s K-9’s injured this week in the line of duty was released from a veterinary hospital.

Fellow human officers applauded K-9 officer D’Jango as he walked out of the animal hospital Saturday.

The dog was shot in the pelvic area on Tuesday as police were tracking a dangerous suspect wanted for outstanding warrants.

D’Jango underwent two surgeries after “significant damage” to his right rear thighbone.

No major organs were injured.

D’Jango is a six-year veteran K-9 of the DeKalb County Police Force.

After he shot the K-9 Tuesday, the 28-year-old suspect was shot and killed by officers.