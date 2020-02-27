1  of  76
Astronomers discover mini-moon in earth orbit

Astronomers with the University of Arizona say they’ve discovered a mini-moon orbiting the earth.

Kacper Wierzchos and Teddy Pruyne of the Caltalina Sky Survey shared images of the object they discovered on Halloween last year from a telescope atop Mt. Bigelow in southern Arizona.

The image shows the mini-moon passing through the constellation of Aries.

According to a news release from the Catalina Sky Survey, the object is not expected to impact earth.

It is estimated to be 3 to 7 feet across and is expected to eventually burn up harmlessly in the earth’s upper atmosphere.

