Astronaut Christina Kock ends record-setting mission

Ohio Department of Health investigating possible case of coronavirus
(CNN)–Christina Koch, a NASA astronaut is returning to Earth from the International Space station and she’s making history.

It was the longest single spaceflight by a woman and the second-longest single spaceflight by any U.S astronaut.

She scheduled to return Thursday after 329 days in space breaking Peggy Whitson record of 288 consecutive days in space.

According to CNN, during Koch’s mission she orbited the earth more than 5,200, did six spacewalks and spent a total of 42 hours and 15 minutes outside the station.

Her mission will help NASA prepare to go to Mars, allowing them to research the effects long-duration space flights have on a woman, NASA told CNN News.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

