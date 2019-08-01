Aspiring model gets billboard in New York after drug overdose

A New York mother is sharing her daughter’s dream with a stark message after her daughter died of a drug overdose.

Since she was a child, Jayna Montero, of Yonkers, always wanted to be a model.

She had dreams of being on a billboard, with a picture so stunning, she would stop traffic.

Her dream came true, but not until after she died at 28 years old from a drug overdose.

“Her dreams were killed when she lost her life to this deadly disease,” her mother, Regina Contrino said.

Contrino had the billboard with her daughter’s photo put up on the corner of Worth Street and Saw Mill River Road in Yonkers with hopes she can protect others battling addiction.

“I wanted to incorporate her dream of being on a billboard with a message from her to help others not go through what she went through or make the mistakes that she made,” Contrino said.

Passersby reporters spoke to reading the billboard for the first time said:

“She definitely could have finished her dream, like she clearly had the potential to get it done. It’s just a shame she didn’t get the chance to finish it out,” said Jamar Jones of Syracuse.

Contrino said she is amazed by how many people have taken notice of Jayna’s billboard already.

She said one person even admitted themselves into rehab within 12 hours of seeing it.

“My daughter’s voice is loud and clear still and will begin to be loud and clear because her story really just begun,” Contrino said.

She said she would like to have more billboards statewide to share her message about drug abuse.

She says she’s hopeful she can make that happen with enough donations.