Arnold athletes and supporters express mixed feelings over COVID-19 restrictions

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – The 2020 Arnold Sports Festival will be a different experience than many anticipated. Concerns over the coronavirus prompted local leaders and organizers to call for restrictions.



Governor Mike DeWine announced during a Tuesday evening press conference the event, which typically attracts more than 20,000 athletes and 200,000 visitors, would cancel the health expo and bar spectators from attending all but the Saturday night final competitions.



Athletes from China, Japan, South Africa, Iran, and Italy will not be allowed to compete at all. Others are subject to additional medical screening.



When they arrive at the airport or convention center, a medical team from the Mount Carmel Health System will take competitors’ temperatures, evaluate them for symptoms and ask about their travel history and potential exposure to COVID-19. Five athletes screened Tuesday were all cleared to compete.



The bulk of travelers were expected to arrive the following day. Many arriving Wednesday morning say they found out about the changes too late to make adjustments.



“[I found out] about 2 hours before we got onto a plane when I was in the middle of my last workout before the show,” said Tesla Debarros.



Debarros flew from California for her first bodybuilding competition. She said a message from Arnold staff said amateurs were still not guaranteed to compete.



“It’s very upsetting, especially when you go through so much and you put in so much work and not knowing if it was all for nothing,” she said.



Adam Humphrey traveled from South Africa to watch his girlfriend compete and was also unsure if he’d be allowed inside. He explained he purposely waited until the Arnold Sports Festival to even glimpse her routine.



“I’ll do whatever I can to get in. I might have to wear a reflective jacket and carry a step ladder if I have to,” he joked.



Some athletes worry about their performance without cheering crowds.



“That’s what hypes me up — the big crowd,” said Annie Babineau, an athlete from New Jersey. “And to come out and have it be silent… I think it’s going to be strange.”



Others said they respect the organization’s decision to take precautions.



“I was kind of relieved they closed the event because it minimizes the risk,” said Lina Thompson, Babineau’s teammate.



Humphrey added, “Maybe it’s worse than we think it is, maybe it’s not as bad as they say it is. But I think it’s best to play it safe at the end of the day.”