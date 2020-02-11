Arkansas city declares “Rutledge Chase Grouse Day” after viral video — he’s 3-years-old

"Thank you to the City of Greenwood for recognizing our sweet boy and of course for his candy! He is so proud and so are we!"

GREENWOOD, Ark. (KNWA) — A simple conversation between mom and son over Halloween candy in October results in the son being awarded the key to the city by the mayor of Greenwood on Monday, February 3.

Below is the video that went viral — it’s been viewed millions of times. It’s Jillian Grouse telling her son, Rutledge Chase, that she ate all his Halloween candy. At the end of the short video, Rutledge basically tells his mom that it’s okay and he’s not upset with her.

Rutledge Chase Grouse Day was made official and Rutledge, along with his younger brother sitting on his lap, was given the key to the city of Greenwood and a proclamation.

His parents, Jillian and Chase wrote on Facebook, “Thank you to the City of Greenwood for recognizing our sweet boy and of course for his candy! He is so proud and so are we!”