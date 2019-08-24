Arizona shelter dog becomes star in “Lady and the Tramp”

PHOENIX, Arizona (CNN) — A rescue dog from a Phoenix animal shelter is going to star in Disney’s remake of “Lady and the Tramp,” the first trailer of which was released Saturday.

Monte is a 2-year-old terrier mix rescued by Animal Services in Las Cruces, New Mexico.

He was transferred to Phoenix, where animal trainers were looking for rescue dogs to cast in the live remake of “Lady and the Tramp.”

Monte was chosen for the role of Tramp.

A trainer adopted him and said Monte has been a happy guy filming and making public appearances.

Managers at the HALO Animal Rescue are thrilled.

“In 25 years of HALO helping animals live on, we haven’t had a movie star,” said Erin Denmark, outreach manager for HALO Animal Rescue. “So we’re getting goosebumps constantly when we hear the phone ring and wanting to hear more about Monte and his life in Hollywood.”

Disney said all the rescue dogs featured in the film were placed in forever homes when production ended.

The film comes out Nov. 12 on Disney’s new streaming service Disney+.