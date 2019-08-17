Arizona man’s X-Men comic collection to help fund his cancer treatment

(KPNX) — Ever since he can remember, Robert Letscher has been enthralled with comic books. The 55-year-old turned his passion into an online career.

“It’s how I paid for this house,” Letscher said while sitting in his Mesa, Arizona living room.

Over the years, Letscher has bought and sold comics of all varieties and price points but always held onto one very special collection of X-Men books.

“It’s the most comprehensive and highest graded of any X-Men collection ever assembled,” Letscher said.

In other words, his collection is the most valuable complete set in the world.

“Things have actually gone up in value almost every year since I was a little kid. They were 12 cents back then and now they can go for over $100,000 or more for the first X-Men comic in nice shape.”

Until now, the books were more sentimental than anything, mostly collecting them for personal pleasure and to help bond with his daughters. Letscher’s mentality changed however in 2018 with a grim diagnosis. After running some tests, a doctor told him something nobody ever expects to hear.

Cancer had been spreading through his esophagus for almost a year. Someone with his diagnoses is only given roughly a 25% chance to survive five years or more.

