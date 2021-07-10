Arizona man accused of plowing truck into cyclists indicted

by: The Associated Press

This June 19, 2021, photo provided by the Navajo County Sheriff Office shows suspect Shawn Michael Chock. Chock, a man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a race has been indicted on aggravated assault and other charges. He was indicted earlier this week on nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight. He is scheduled for an arraignment Monday, July 12, 2021 in Navajo County Superior Court, according to the clerk’s office. (Navajo County Sheriff Office via AP)

HOLBROOK, Ariz. (AP) — An Arizona man accused of plowing his pickup truck into a group of bicyclists taking part in a weekend race has been indicted on aggravated assault and other charges.

Authorities say Shawn Michael Chock was released from the hospital July 2, about two weeks after he fled the crash in Show Low and was shot by police.

A grand jury in Navajo County Superior Court has since indicted him on nine counts of aggravated assault, and one count each of fleeing an accident and unlawful flight.

His attorney declined to comment on the charges Friday when reached by The Associated Press.

