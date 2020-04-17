Arizona guard aids food banks amid virus outbreak

Arizona National Guard troops have been providing aid to food banks in the state as part of their mission during the coronavirus pandemic.

Guard personnel in Pima County were picking up and delivering fresh produce to food banks in the area on Wednesday.

Arizona health officials say eight new deaths have been attributed to the coronavirus outbreak, bringing the statewide fatality toll to 150 people.

The updated Health Services Department numbers released Thursday show the state now has more than 4,200 confirmed cases of COVID-19. That’s an increase of 272 cases in one day and up more than 1,100 from just a week ago. Still, public health officials in Arizona’s largest county say they’re seeing improvements in the number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus.

Gov. Doug Ducey’s office announced Wednesday that Arizona is joining other places around the country in lighting buildings blue as a symbol of support for medical workers and others responding to the outbreak.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia and death.