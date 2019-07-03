Arizona governor to pull Nike financial incentives over flag-themed shoe

Nike’s decision to pull a new sneaker with a flag-based shoe design is being slammed by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey.

Ducey has ordered a financial incentive package for a proposed Nike factory withdrawn after the legendary shoe company pulled the “Air Max One Quick Strike Fourth of July” just before it hit store shelves on Monday.

The decision was made after former NFL player and Nike endorser Colin Kaepernick complained about the design being potentially offensive.

The shoe features an 18th Century version of the American flag, which was designed by Betsy Ross, with a circle of 13 stars that represent the original 13 colonies.

Ducey’s blasted Nike’s decision in multiple tweets early Tuesday morning.

Today was supposed to be a good day in Arizona, with the announcement of a major @Nike investment in Goodyear, AZ. THREAD—>

1/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Words cannot express my disappointment at this terrible decision. I am embarrassed for Nike. 3/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Instead of celebrating American history the week of our nation’s independence, Nike has apparently decided that Betsy Ross is unworthy, and has bowed to the current onslaught of political correctness and historical revisionism. 5/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Nike has made its decision, and now we’re making ours. I’ve ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority to withdraw all financial incentive dollars under their discretion that the State was providing for the company to locate here. 7/ — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

And finally, it shouldn’t take a controversy over a shoe for our kids to know who Betsy Ross is. A founding mother. Her story should be taught in all American schools. In the meantime, it’s worth googling her. 9/9 — Doug Ducey (@dougducey) July 2, 2019

Ducey’s drew praise from Republicans like Meghan McCain who responded with a tweet of her own, saying “completely support this decision Gov. Doug Ducey.”

Sen. Martha McSally also said she supports Ducey decision.



“We must respect the flag and honor those who died defending it. Nike is wrong. Thank you Ducey for your leadership,” McSally said.

We must respect the flag and honor those who died defending it. @Nike is wrong. Thank you @dougducey for your leadership. https://t.co/AyUg3BeyQl — Martha McSally (@SenMcSallyAZ) July 2, 2019

Democratic State Rep. Charlene Fernandez, who represents the area where the proposed factory is to be built, questions why Ducey would stand in the way of the project that brings jobs and big money into the state.

“I thought we were open for business,” Fernandez said. “It’s their business. I figure they do what they have to do. Just like every other business here.”

The Nike factory would create over 500 new jobs that pay an average salary of more than $42,000 a year, according to the deal approved Monday night by the Goodyear City Council.

Republican lawmakers who also represent the area such as Tim Dunn did not respond to respond for comment.



But Fernandez hopes Ducey will change his mind.

“I find it to be very bad for business. This is about the economy. This is about making sure that people have good quality jobs in the areas that they live. I would ask him to reconsider and I think he’s a reasonable man,” Fernandez said.

Ducey commented on the issue saying that his state’s economy is performing well even without the shoe giant.

“We don’t need to suck up to companies that consciously denigrate our nation’s history,” Ducey said.