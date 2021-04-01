April Fool’s Day is back and so are the company pranks

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – If you see a story you find strange today, especially one involving a favorite food brand, we want to remind you – it’s April Fool’s Day.

Over the past few years, it’s become a trend for brands to release “fake news” about new products or services on or around April 1. These stories can garner some extra publicity – and induce groans or chuckles depending on how well the humor hits the mark.

We’ve compiled a list of some April Fool’s items being touted for 2021 for your enjoyment.

White Castle’s Relax & Rejuvenate Bath Collection

According to the burger chain’s news release, “The 100-year-old family-owned company says that on April 1, it will introduce three bath products created to look and smell like its famous Original Slider.”

The Columbus-based company goes on to add these product details:

Bath onions – Similar to bath bombs, White Castle’s bath onions are dissolved in a hot, freshly drawn bath, creating that soothing, one-of-a-kind aroma of steam-grilled onions.

Scrub patty – This square loofah sponge has five holes, just like a Slider. Lather it up with body wash and it becomes a pampering at-home spa treatment.

Steamy sheet mask – This moisturizing steamy sheet mask recreates the regenerative properties of White Castle’s world-famous steamed buns.

Green Giant® and PEEPS® Limited-Edition Cauliflower Flavored Marshmallow Bunnies

This announcement might have people wrinkling their noses and scratching their heads. With a quote from the PEEPS brand manager that references the “cauliflower trend,” it’s easy to understand why some could second-guess whether it’s true or not.

“The cauliflower trend is hard to miss – these days we see it being used in everything from pizza crusts to tots and beyond,” said Caitlin Servian, PEEPS® Brand Manager. “We thought it was time for PEEPS® to get in on the fun, which is why we teamed up with a leading brand in vegetable innovation, Green Giant, to bring this unique product offering to fans across the country.”

V by Velveeta

Kraft got into the game this year by promoting a Velveeta skincare line.

A video on YouTube promoting the line suggests you can now, “Immerse yourself in the serenity of smoothness.”

A matching website offers the opportunity to “join the waitlist,” and displays a daily moisturizer, night cream and renewal serum.