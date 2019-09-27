Antonio Brown says he’s not quite ready for retirement

Antonio Brown has indicated he’s not retiring from the NFL, only a few days after announcing he was done with the league in a Twitter rant.

The four-time All-Pro wide receiver wrote on Twitter on Thursday: “I’m still the best why stop now.” He followed with the suggestion that the game needs him.

I’m still the best why stop now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Brown has been accused of sexual misconduct by two women. He was released by the New England Patriots last week after playing only one game. He’s been dumped by three teams in the last six months.

Brown, who lost Nike as a sponsor last week, says he’ll practice at high schools one day a week, starting in Miami.

No more Nikes — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

Next week I’m going to practice at every high school one day of week starting in miami send school info now — AB (@AB84) September 26, 2019

In addition, Brown had a deposition on Tuesday as part of a civil suit over claims he trashed a luxury South Florida condo last year.

The video of the incident that happened in April 2018 reportedly shows furniture being thrown from a 14th-floor condo in Sunny Isles.

The items came crashing down near a swimming pool as some people scrambled to get out of the way.

Property owners are now suing him for damages, but Brown denies throwing items into the pool.

The 31-year-old Brown also engaged in a Twitter spat with Los Angeles Rams safety Eric Weddle, who faced him often with the Baltimore Ravens.