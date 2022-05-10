RODANTHE, N.C. (AP) — The National Park Service says another beach house has fallen into the waves along North Carolina’s coast, and that more are in danger of collapsing.

The unoccupied home that collapsed was located along Ocean Drive in the Outer Banks community of Rodanthe. The park service confirmed the collapse Tuesday and has closed off the area.

Officials warn that additional homes in the area may fall too. Debris from the fallen house is spreading widely.

Officials from the Cape Hatteras National Seashore say they’ll be working closely with the homeowner to coordinate cleanup activities This is the second time a Rodanthe home has fallen into the surf this year.