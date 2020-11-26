Another Cleveland Browns player tests positive for COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Another Cleveland Browns player has tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a statement from the team, the Browns were informed of the diagnosis Thursday morning.

Our facility is currently closed and meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted. pic.twitter.com/WmbIoicrog — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 26, 2020

The facility is closed, and meetings will take place remotely while contact tracing is conducted to identify any high-risk close contacts.

“The team will continue to consult with the league and medical experts on the appropriate next steps as the health and safety of our players, coaches, staff and the entire community remains our highest priority,” the statement says.

Multiple players have tested positive or have been placed on the team’s COVID-19 list in the past couple of weeks.

Myles Garrett is out all this week and will remain on that list. He will not play in Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.

