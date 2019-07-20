Anonymous donor gives $25 million to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the recipient of a very generous gift and will now be able to help many more kids.

An anonymous donor recently gave the hospital $25 million.

It’s one of the largest single donations in the hospital’s history, according to Paul Viviano, president and CEO of the hospital.

He said part of the money will go toward providing much-needed pediatric neurological care.

A Neurological Institute Outpatient Center is being created and will hopefully open early next year.

Viviano said the funds will also be used to update the hospital’s interventional radiology.