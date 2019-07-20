Anonymous donor gives $25 million to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles

U.S. & World

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

Children’s Hospital Los Angeles is the recipient of a very generous gift and will now be able to help many more kids.

An anonymous donor recently gave the hospital $25 million.

It’s one of the largest single donations in the hospital’s history, according to Paul Viviano, president and CEO of the hospital.

He said part of the money will go toward providing much-needed pediatric neurological care.

A Neurological Institute Outpatient Center is being created and will hopefully open early next year.

Viviano said the funds will also be used to update the hospital’s interventional radiology.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Radar

STORY TOOLS

Report a Typo/Error
Send News Tips
Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools