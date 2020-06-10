Angry crowd gathers outside house in search for missing teen

New Castle, Pa. (WFMJ/NBC News) — A large crowd gathered outside of a New Castle, Pennsylvania home Wednesday evening, demanding the property be searched as part of the investigation into the disappearance of missing teen Amari Wise. Wise was reported missing on Saturday, June 6.

Hundreds eventually gathered at the scene.

“Initially we did not have enough probable cause for the house, we tried. We did not have enough probable cause,” New Castle Police Chief Robert Salem said as they waited for the homeowner to allow them inside. “The focus of our investigation always has been and is still right now the garage.”

Salem says there have been multiple rumors about the case since this weekend, and a garage and car are part of the investigation.

The home’s owner eventually allowed investigators inside and no clues were found.

“We just want closure, we just want closure,” Jamie Wise, Amari’s aunt said, “Anyone who knows anything, needs to speak up.”

