1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio Sunday update: 37 confirmed cases in Ohio Columbus firefighter tests positive for COVID-19
1  of  27
Closings and Delays
A Plus Arts Academy Academy For Urban Scholars Bloom-Carroll Local School Dist. Buckeye Valley Schools Cardington Local Schools Chillicothe City Schools Clear Fork Local Columbus Performance Academy Columbus Prep & Fitness Acad Coshocton Career Center Coshocton City Schools Eastland Career Center Fairfield Career Center First Impressions Early Learning Ctr Knox County Career Center Licking Heights Local Schools Life Skills High School SE Mt. Vernon City Schools Northland Prep & Fitness Acad Olivedale Senior Center Perry County Senior Center Pickaway Ross Voc Center Pickerington Local Schools Ridgewood Local Schools River Valley Local Schools SourcePoint South Scioto Performance Academy

Amid ‘social distancing’ during COVID-19 crisis, Starbucks moves to ‘to-go’ only

U.S. & World

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – This June 26, 2019 file photo shows a Starbucks sign outside a Starbucks coffee shop in downtown Pittsburgh. Starbucks Corp. reports financial earns on Wednesday, Oct. 30. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(WIAT) — As businesses remain open but are changing daily operations during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, Starbucks is switching to a less personal model of serving coffee in the United States and Canada stores.

Starting Sunday, March 15, Starbucks will be moving to a “to go” model in all company-owned stores in the U.S. and Canada for at least two weeks.

“As we all know, the situation with COVID-19 is extremely dynamic and we will continue to review the facts and science and make the proactive decisions necessary to protect our partners, customers and communities,” wrote Rossann Williams, executive vice president and president, U.S. company-operated business and Canada.

Here is how Starbucks will be operating as of Sunday.

  • We are pausing the use of all seating, including both the café and patio areas
  • Customers can still walk up and order at the counter, through the “order ahead” feature in the Starbucks app, via the drive-thru and use delivery
  • We will have a modified condiment bar in all stores
  • You may see modified “order ahead” handoff areas on a store-by-store basis
  • Temporary closures for company-owned stores in high-social gathering locations, such as malls and university campuses
  • Temporary store closures or reduced operating hours in communities with high clusters of COVID – 19 cases 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools