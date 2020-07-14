‘America’s Got Talent’ promises ‘more exciting’ changes coming due to COVID-19

(NBC) — “America’s Got Talent” wraps up its auditions tonight. COVID-19 forced the show to go without an audience for some of the auditions.
That made things difficult for some hopeful comedians.
“You go out on stage and you’re measured by what kind of laughter you get, and when nobody’s there it’s tough,” says judge Howie Mandel.
For one singer whose audition is interrupted by Simon Cowell, there was no cheering crowd to help rally support.
“I know some people watch it and go, ‘That’s hard on the person,’ but it’s actually wonderful,” Mandel says. “He’ll only stop people he thinks it’s worth trying something else with.”
After two days, COVID-19 concerns forced AGT to shut down completely. By mid-April, the show resumed briefly for some final at-home auditions.
“Watching somebody do something in their backyard, or from their pickup truck, it gave it an authenticity we haven’t had before,” adds Mandel. “I kinda liked it!”
Tonight’s auditions all culminate with one night of judge cuts in a few weeks.
“We found ways to do things even better and more exciting,” promises Mandel.
Which for “AGT” is saying something.
Watch “America’s Got Talent” tonight at 8 p.m. on NBC4, followed by an all-new “World of Dance” at 10 p.m.
CLICK HERE for more.
Contestants Tuesday, July 14, 8 p.m.
- Alex Hooper
- Comedian
- Hometown: Los Angeles, California
- Lightwave Theatre Company
- Projection/Puppet Show
- Hometown: Bucharest, Romania
- Kameron Ross
- Singer
- Hometown: Houston, Texas
- Current City: Dallas, Texas
- John Sevier Austin
- Comedian
- Hometown: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Chicken Scratch Sam
- Comedian
- Hometown: Linden, Michigan
- Current City: Los Angeles, California
- The Ninja Twins
- Singing Group
- Hometown: Bakersfield, California
- Current City: Los Angeles, California
- John Hastings
- Comedian
- Hometown: Los Angeles, California
- Jefferson Davis High Band
- Band
- Hometown: Montgomery, Alabama
- Siena Uremovic
- Dancer
- Hometown: Melbourne, Australia
- Voce Nova
- Singing Group
- Hometown: Israel
- Current City: Manhattan, New York
- Sheldon Riley
- Singer
- Hometown: Sydney, Australia
- Chris & Syd
- Animal Act
- Hometown: Cedar City, Utah
- Jonathan Goodwin
- Daredevil
- Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Tommy Socks
- Dancer
- Hometown: Boca Raton, Florida
- Dance Town Family
- Dance Group
- Hometown: Miami, Florida
- Alexis Brownley and the Puppy Pals
- Animal Act
- Hometown: New York City
- Current City: Weston, Florida
- Max Major
- Magician
- Hometown: Woodbine, Maryland
- Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Bello & Annaliese Nock
- Daredevil Duo
- Hometown: Sarasota, Florida
- The Hurds
- Dance Group
- Hometown: Tulsa, Oklahoma
- Erin McCarthy
- Animal Act
- Hometown: Newberg, Oregon
About “America’s Got Talent”
Summers #1 show, Americas Got Talent, returns with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and new judge Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews returns as host.
Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.
“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.