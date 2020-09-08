‘America’s Got Talent’ live semifinals start tonight on NBC4

(WCMH) — The live semifinals begin tonight on “America’s Got Talent.”
Starting at 8 p.m., 11 semifinalists will perform for a chance to win $1 million and be named the “most talented act in America.”
There has been no official word about Simon Cowell’s return to the show. The “AGT” creator has been recuperating after breaking his back in an electric bike accident in August.
#AGT Semifinals are stacked with talent! Who will you be voting for? pic.twitter.com/KM4hzRdJT0— America’s Got Talent (@AGT) September 6, 2020
Tuesday, Sept. 8, 8 p.m.
- Alan Silva
- Aerial / Movement
- Hometown: Brazil
- Current City: Las Vegas, Nevada
- Archie Williams
- Singer
- Hometown: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Bello Sisters
- Sister Hand Balance Trio
- Hometown: Italy
- Current City: Hamburg, Germany
- Brandon Leake
- Poet
- Hometown: Stockton, California
- Broken Roots
- Singing Duo
- Hometown: Chicago, Illinois
- Double Dragon
- Singing/Dancing Twins
- Hometown: San Francisco, California (originally from Lima, Peru)
- Current City: Pacifica, California
- Malik DOPE
- Drummer
- Hometown: Washington, D.C
- Current City: Riverdale, Maryland
- Roberta Battaglia
- Singer
- Hometown: Toronto, Canada
- Shaquira McGrath
- Singer
- Hometown: Crawford, GA
- Current City: Kennesaw, GA
- Spyros Bros
- Diablo Duo
- Hometown: New York, New York
- Current City: Manila, Philippines
- Dance Town Family – Wildcard Act
- Dance Group
- Hometown: Miami, Florida
About “America’s Got Talent”
Summers #1 show, “Americas Got Talent,” returns with Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Howie Mandel and new judge Sofia Vergara. Terry Crews returns as host.
Undiscovered talent of all ages — singers, dancers, magicians, comics, musicians, ventriloquists and more — appear before celebrity judges who decide which contestants move on in the competition each week. With the guidance of the show’s host, the audience learns the backstories of these amazing people as they strive to make it to the finale, where one talented performer wins a life-changing $1 million prize.
“America’s Got Talent” was created by Simon Cowell and is co-produced by Fremantle and Syco Entertainment. Simon Cowell, Sam Donnelly, Jason Raff, Trish Kinane and Richard Wallace are the executive producers.