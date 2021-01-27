America’s Got Talent holds virtual auditions

(NBC) If you missed out on the Mega millions or Powerball jackpots and you’ve got a unique talent, your million-dollar chances might be even better on America’s Got Talent.

The show is currently seeking contestants for the upcoming season,and making it easier than ever to audition.

Normally, AGT producers travel the country for in person auditions like these to find talent, but COVID concerns have taken the process online.

“Now they can reach anyone, anyone anywhere in the United States can audition for this,” AGT judge Sofia Vergara says.

Aspiring AGT contestants can submit an audition video online at the AGT website, or sign up to do a livestream audition for the producers.

“That level of anxiety is definitely taken down, and you can just perform and be yourself and enjoy it,” host Terry Crews says of the online auditions.

Acts who impress the producers could get the chance to audition in front of the judges in the upcoming season.

“Everyone should realize those 90 second auditions can totally, save, change somebody’s life,” Vergara says. “So, it’s amazing what this show can do.”

The show has set aside specific days for certain parts of the country to entertain the live stream auditions, beginning January 27th.

You can get more information at AmericasGotTalentAuditions.com.