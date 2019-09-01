Amber Alert: Police searching for 2-year-old girl abducted in Pennsylvania

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police and the Penn Hills Borough Police Department are searching for a 2-year-old girl who was allegedly abducted by a 25-year-old woman.

Malani Johnson was last seen at the intersection of Bryant and Clay Drives in Penn Hills, according to police

She was wearing a black shirt and skirt with floral design and black sandals, police said.

AMBER ALERT: The Penn Hills Borough Police Department in Allegheny County is searching for Malani Johnson, 2. She has… Posted by PA State Police on Saturday, August 31, 2019

Sharena Nancy, who has been accused of abducting the toddler, is described as an Indian /American female, according to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Nancy has black hair and brown eyes, according to police.

The vehicle they were in was located on Rodi Road in the Penn Hills area, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Johnson or Nancy should immediately contact the police by calling 911 or the Penn Hills Borough Police Department at 412-473-3705.