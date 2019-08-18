Amber Alert issued for missing Indiana teen believed to be in extreme danger

CROWN POINT, Ind. — A statewide Amber Alert has been declared for a missing teenager out of Indiana.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office requested the activation of an Amber Alert from Crown Point, Indiana, which is 138 miles northwest of Indianapolis.

The victim, Madison Elizabeth Yancy Eddlemon, 16, is 5 feet, 1 inches tall and weighs about 97 pounds. She has blonde hair with green eyes and last seen wearing a black hoodie with white tribal and blue jeans with tears and shin-high boots with a black lace choker.

Madison was last seen at 9 a.m. on Saturday in Crown Point, Indiana and is believed to be in extreme danger.

The suspect, Martin Alexander Curry-Fishtorn, is a 22-year-old white male. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 158 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.

He is driving a dark gray 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with Indiana license plate number 645RIS.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 911 or Lake County Sheriff’s Office at 219-660-0000.