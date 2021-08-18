AMBER ALERT issued for 6-week-old boy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of Cleveland issued an AMBER Alert for 6-week-old Cannon Tatum just before 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Cannon Tatum, Courtesy: City of Cleveland

Cannon is a white male, 21”, 14 lbs., with black hair and gray eyes.

He was last seen wearing a tan onesie with a teddy bear print.

According to the City of Cleveland, the child was reportedly taken by TaShanee Dumas, a friend of the family, around 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Dumas is described as a 23-year-old Black female, 5’2” and 210 lbs.

The suspect and the child were last seen in the area of West 85th and Madison in Cleveland.

The suspect was driving a black 2006 Chevy Impala with damage on the driver’s side.

The vehicle has Ohio temporary tag number M388569.

Police say the suspect lives and spends time with the Youngstown area.

If you see them, call 911.

At this time a photo has not been released of the woman suspected to be involved.

Amber Alert Cannon Tatum

According to police, a woman reported to police that her child was taken around 11 p.m.

She told police she was involved in an argument and assaulted by Dumas, who drove off with the victim’s vehicle with her son inside the car.

Police say Dumas may be intoxicated.