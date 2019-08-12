Amber Alert issued for 1-month-old taken by family member at hospital

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Austin Police have issued a statewide Amber Alert for a missing 1-month-old baby taken by a family member from the hospital three days after being delivered.

Officials believe the child, Elijah Phillips, is in grave or immediate danger.

Police are looking for the child’s mother, Brittany Smith, in connection with his abduction. Smith is black, 30-years-old, 5’2″, 220 lbs with black hair, brown eyes and a tattoo on her left arm.

Smith’s cousin, Brandy Galbert, is also a person of interest in the abduction. Galbert is black, 41-years-old, 5’06” and 140 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

Police are also looking for the child’s father, Carl Hayden. Hayden is black, 37-years-old, 5’10” and 125 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes.

The suspect is driving a gold 2007 Pontiac Torrent with a Texas license plate number of KNN7632, according to police.

From Left to Right: Brittany Smith (mother), Brandi Galbert (cousin), Carl Hayden (father)

According to police, the baby’s mother checked into a local hospital and gave birth to her son on July 19.

Police say Smith gave a fake name when she was admitted to the hospital. She gave them her cousin’s name, Galbert. She also told the hospital Galbert was actually her sister. She gave permission for her baby to leave the hospital with a family member three days after he was born. She gave Elijah to Galbert on July 22 and neither has been seen since.

On July 24, two days after Elijah was taken from the hospital, Child Protective Investigations issued a court order to remove the child from Smith’s custody. According to police, Smith has a history with CPS in cases with other children.

Police say they may be in the Austin or Killeen area.