Amazon workers will strike during Prime Day

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) – Amazon workers are planning a labor strike on Prime Day, Bloomberg reports.

The 6-hour work stoppage will happen on July 15 at a facility in Shakopee, Minnesota.

The workers say they want better pay and working conditions. Amazon says it already offers “competitive hourly rates ranging from $16.25 to $20.80, with benefits.”

The Shakopee warehouse has about 1,500 full-time employees.

Amazon Prime Day is the annual shopping event exclusive to Amazon Prime members.

This year, Prime Day is expected to last two full days, July 15 and 16.

The company does not expect any disruptions in shipments to customers during the strike and rally.

