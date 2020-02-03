Almost A Pup-cicle: Bulldog Rescued From Frigid Lake Michigan

(WTMJ) Wisconsin firefighters made a daring rescue on Lake Michigan Friday morning after a dog fell through the ice.

Tuff, a 12-year-old English bulldog, was spotted struggling in 10 feet deep water outside the South Milwaukee Yacht Club.

Thankfully, officials say rescue crews had trained in that exact location two days before.

A firefighter made his way onto the ice and grabbed ahold of the dog.

They were then pulled to shore by other firefighters.

After some warming up, Tuff is back home safe and sound.

Fire officials are warning dog owners and good samaritans not to try to rescue animals or people themselves.

