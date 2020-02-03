Live Now
Trump impeachment trial wrapping up, closing arguments set to begin

Almost A Pup-cicle: Bulldog Rescued From Frigid Lake Michigan

U.S. & World

by: WTMJ

Posted: / Updated:

(WTMJ) Wisconsin firefighters made a daring rescue on Lake Michigan Friday morning after a dog fell through the ice.

Tuff, a 12-year-old English bulldog, was spotted struggling in 10 feet deep water outside the South Milwaukee Yacht Club.

Thankfully, officials say rescue crews had trained in that exact location two days before.

A firefighter made his way onto the ice and grabbed ahold of the dog.

They were then pulled to shore by other firefighters.

After some warming up, Tuff is back home safe and sound.

Fire officials are warning dog owners and good samaritans not to try to rescue animals or people themselves.

Read more at WTMJ.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools