Allyson Felix finds voice, new legacy through motherhood

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Democratic presidential candidates Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are to deliver separate addresses on the coronavirus on Thursday, less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump spoke to the nation from the Oval Office about a public health crisis he’d previously downplayed.

Biden aides pitch his speech, to be delivered from the former vice president’s hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, as a demonstration of how he might conduct himself as president in response to a severe challenge, while contrasting himself with a Republican president he has lambasted as erratic and incompetent.