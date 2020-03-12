Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio Thursday update: Gov. DeWine to provide update on COVID-19

Allyson Felix finds voice, new legacy through motherhood

U.S. & World

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Allyson Felix shied away from speaking on controversial subjects early in her career. Not anymore. Not since the birth of her daughter, Camryn, in November 2018. The six-time Olympic gold medalist is using her voice to help her orchestrate change for female athletes and new mothers. Felix wants that to be her legacy over medals. Felix plans to compete in the 200 and 400 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials in June. She’s trying to make her fifth Olympic team. She said this one would be special because of all it represents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

STORY TOOLS


Report a Typo/Error

Send News Tips

Get NBC4 Apps

Trending on NBC4i.com

Today's Central OH Forecast

More Forecast

Don't Miss

Alexa

Storm Team 4 on Alexa

W3Schools