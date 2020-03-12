Allyson Felix finds voice, new legacy through motherhood

Allyson Felix shied away from speaking on controversial subjects early in her career. Not anymore. Not since the birth of her daughter, Camryn, in November 2018. The six-time Olympic gold medalist is using her voice to help her orchestrate change for female athletes and new mothers. Felix wants that to be her legacy over medals. Felix plans to compete in the 200 and 400 meters at the U.S. Olympic trials in June. She’s trying to make her fifth Olympic team. She said this one would be special because of all it represents.