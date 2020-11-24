All Trumbull County schools going remote through Jan. 3

The new teaching mode begins November 30

by: WKBN Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: Yellow Dog Productions via Getty Images

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – All Trumbull County schools are shifting to remote learning through Jan. 3.

The announcement came Tuesday following Ohio Governor Mike DeWine’s coronavirus update.

According to the Trumbull County Educational Service Center, all public schools agreed to follow recommendations from the Trumbull County Board of Health and to adhere to the health advisory and shift to remote learning.

The new teaching mode begins Nov. 30.

The earliest students may return to class as normal would be Jan. 4, however, the local health department has indicated that would be reevaluated.

All athletic activities have been suspended through at least Dec. 22.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

