Los Angeles (AP) — Pro Football Hall of Fame running back and Cleveland Browns legend Jim Brown has died at age 87.

One of the greatest players in pro football history, Brown was chosen the NFL’s Most Valuable Player in 1965 and shattered the league’s record books in a short career from 1957 to 1965.

A spokeswoman for Brown’s family said he passed away peacefully in his Los Angeles home on Thursday night with his wife, Monique, by his side.

Brown led Cleveland to their last NFL title in 1964 and retired in his prime after the ’65 season to become an actor. He appeared in more than 30 films, including “Any Given Sunday” and “The Dirty Dozen.”

An unstoppable runner with power, speed and endurance, Brown was also a prominent leader in the Black community during the civil rights movement in the 1960s. He dedicated much of his life after retirement to numerous social causes.