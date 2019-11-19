All-time ‘Jeopardy!’ champs to vie for share of $1.5 million

FILE – In this Monday, June 24, 2019, file photo, “Jeopardy!” champion and professional sports gambler James Holzhauer plays in a tournament at the World Series of Poker, in Las Vegas. The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January 2020. (AP Photo/John Locher, File)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January.

ABC and the quiz show’s producer said Monday that Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer will compete in prime-time episodes on the network.

FILE – In this Thursday, Jan. 13, 2011, file photo, “Jeopardy!” champions Ken Jennings, left, and Brad Rutter look on as an IBM computer called “Watson” beats them to the buzzer. The three top money winners in “Jeopardy!” history, Ken Jennings, Brad Rutter and James Holzhauer, will vie for a share of $1.5 million in January 2020. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

The first contestant to win three matches will receive $1 million. Each runner-up will take home $250,000.

Alex Trebek will host the contest, titled “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” and debuting 8 p.m. Eastern on Jan. 7.

Rutter is the top all-time money winner with $4.7 million, followed by Jennings with $3.4 million and Holzhauer with $2.7 million.

In a statement, Trebek said the three have proved they qualify as the “greatest,” and now will compete to be “the best of the best.”