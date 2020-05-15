All-new ‘Beverly Hills Dog Show’ to air Sunday on NBC4

(NBC) — Pets have always had a special place in the human heart, and perhaps now more than ever. Furry loved ones are giving much-needed companionship during this quarantine period.

Sunday night, that bond will be celebrated on NBC with the “Beverly Hills Dog Show,” a two-hour broadcast, where canine contestants walk on a fashion-show style runway to be judged.

The competition took place early in the year, before social distancing rules went into effect, and features stars from both the American Kennel Club and the National Broadcasting Company.

Not as formal as November’s National Dog Show, this puppy pageant rolls out the red carpet for pooches and people alike.

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Gidget the Pug — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Soft Coated Wheaten Terrier — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Bullmastiff — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Clumber Spaniel — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Pyrenean Shepherd — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Cavalier King Charles Spaniel — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Cairn Terrier — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Smooth Coated Dachshund — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Papillon — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Irish Wolfhound — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: (l-r) Nastia Liukin, Greg Louganis — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: (l-r) Lauren Ash, Spencer Ralston — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: (l-r) Akbar Gbajabiamila, Maria Menounos — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: Samoyed — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

BEVERLY HILLS DOG SHOW PRESENTED BY PURINA 2020 — Taped on 2/29/2020 — Pictured: (l-r) Justine Marino, Jade Catta-Preta — (Photo by: Erik Voake/NBC)

The show was taped in February, but production was delayed as the COVID-19 pandemic grew.

Host John O’Hurley says the broadcast couldn’t be coming at a better time.

“It’s a perfect piece of family entertainment, and something that inspires and makes you feel good,” O’Hurley says, “and boy we could use that right now I think.”

Watch the “Beverly Hills Dog Show” Sunday, May 17 starting at 8 p.m. on NBC4.

CLICK HERE for more.