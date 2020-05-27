All eyes on the skies: America returns to space

(NBC News) — All eyes are on the skies today for the scheduled launch of a new era of U.S. space travel. Astronauts Doug Hurley and Bob Behnken will ride in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule atop a Falcon 9 rocket, wearing sleek new spacesuits and using touchscreen controls.

It’s the first time in history a U.S. company will carry NASA astronauts to the International Space Station, and the first launch of a crewed mission from U.S. soil in nearly a decade.

Liftoff is currently targeted for 4:33 p.m., you can watch live starting at 12:30 p.m. on nbc4i.com.

