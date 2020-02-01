1  of  3
All 9 victims of Kobe Bryant helicopter crash died from impact

by: KTLA

Posted: / Updated:

CALABASAS, California (KTLA) — Autopsies have determined all nine victims of the helicopter crash in the hills above Calabasas that claimed the lives of Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, and seven others died due to the impact, according to coroner’s officials.

All nine victims succumbed to “blunt trauma,” Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner records show. The deaths were additionally ruled to be accidental.

Bryant, his daughter Gianna; John Altobelli, 56, his wife Keri Altobelli, 46, their daughter Alyssa Altobelli, 14; Christina Mauser, 38; Sarah Chester, 45, her daughter Payton Chester, 13; and pilot Ara Zobayan, 50, died when the helicopter they were riding in slammed into a hillside on Sunday morning.

The wreckage of the Sikorsky burned for about an hour as magnesium aircraft parts ignited in intense and stubborn flames.

