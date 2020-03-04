Alex Trebek gives 1-year update on cancer diagnosis

FILE – In this May 5, 2019, file photo Alex Trebek poses in the press room at the 46th annual Daytime Emmy Awards at the Pasadena Civic Center in Pasadena, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(WCMH/AP) — One year after his cancer diagnosis, Alex Trebek has provided an update on how he’s doing.

“The one-year survival rate for stage 4 pancreatic cancer patients is 18%. I’m very happy to report, I have just reached that marker,” Trebek said in a video on Jeopardy’s Facebook page.

Trebek continued to say that the journey hasn’t been easy, but he’s appreciated all the support he’s received from fans, other cancer patients, and his onconologist.

“He said, ‘Alex, even though the 2-year survival rate is only 7%’ he was certain that one year from now, the two of us would be sitting in his office celebrating my second anniversary of survival.”

Trebek, host of the popular game show since 1984, announced last March that he’d been diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer but will continue his job while still able.

Trebek has said in the past that he will stay “as long as my skills have not diminished.”